Daniels chipped in zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and two assists over 11 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Lakers.

Daniels played his fewest minutes since March 1 and was held scoreless for the first time since Feb. 25. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaging just 2.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 16.7 minutes per game, so barring numerous injuries, fantasy managers can safely leave Daniels on the waiver wire moving forward.