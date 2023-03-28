Daniels amassed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 124-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Daniels saw increased playing time during the blowout loss and scored his most points since Jan. 22. Coming into the contest, the rookie first-round pick had averaged just 1.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 14.4 minutes, so it's safe to assume his playing time Monday was simply an outlier.