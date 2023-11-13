Daniels generated 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Sunday's 136-124 loss to the Mavericks.

The second-year player picked up his third straight start while the Pelicans were without CJ McCollum (chest), Herbert Jones (leg) and Trey Murphy (knee) and made the most of the opportunity, setting a new career high in scoring. A 43 percent shooter from the field and 32.2 percent shooter from downtown through his first 69 NBA games, Daniels' scoring performance from Sunday probably won't be easily replicable, but he'll have some value in the short term for fantasy managers in need of aid in the rebounds, assists and steals categories. He's averaging 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals through his first three starts.