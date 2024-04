Daniels registered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Suns.

Daniels skyrocketed from 11 to 25 minutes of action in his second game back following meniscus surgery. He would have finished with six assists if not for a Trey Murphy missed dunk in transition. Daniels' momentum puts him on track to play a sizable role while Brandon Ingram (knee) is inactive.