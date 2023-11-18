Daniels notched 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 115-110 win over Denver.

Daniels has done an admirable job of filling for CJ McCollum (chest) and continues to make an impact on both ends of the court. He has scored in double digits in four consecutive appearances and is averaging 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game since moving to a starting role.