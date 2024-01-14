Daniels had 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Daniels, making his first start since Dec. 13, chipped in versatile contributions with a huge workload while CJ McCollum (ankle), Brandon Ingram (Achilles), Trey Murphy (knee) and Zion Williamson (rest) were inactive. Daniels remains far too inconsistent to trust for fantasy purposes, as he has hit double-digit scoring just three times across his past 20 games.