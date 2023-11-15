Daniels ended Tuesday's 131-110 victory over the Mavericks with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and three steals in 29 minutes.

Daniels has drawn four straight starts with CJ McCollum (ribs) sidelined. During that stretch, the second-year wing has averaged 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. With McCollum slated to miss extended time, Daniels should have a clear path to consistent playing time moving froward.