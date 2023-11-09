Daniels will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Daniels will make his first start of 2023 with six rotation pieces -- including three starters -- sidelined. In seven games, Daniels has logged 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals/blocks across 22.4 minutes.