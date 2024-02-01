Daniels will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With Herb Jones (thigh) and Zion Williamson (foot) hitting the sidelines, Daniels will move into the starting five and will be joined by CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy and Jonas Valanciunas. If you need some dimes and defensive stats, Daniels could be worth a look.