Daniels will enter the starting five for Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Daniels will get the starting nod Wednesday with Herbert Jones (back) absent. in five starts this season, Daniels has averaged 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 26.7 minutes.
