Daniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Daniels will miss a fifth straight game Thursday due to a right ankle sprain. Head coach Willie Green said Jan. 25 that Daniels would be "out for a little bit of time," but the team hasn't provided any updates since. Daniels' next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Lakers.