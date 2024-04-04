Daniels provided 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 21 minutes before getting ejected from Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.

Daniels came up just one point shy of his season high. He's played well since returning from a 21-game absence. In his last three appearances, he's averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 19.0 minutes. He should continue to see elevated minutes and usage while Brandon Ingram (knee) is sidelined. Daniels, along with Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy, were ejected with seven seconds left to go in the loss after arguing with an official.