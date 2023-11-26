Daniels totaled six points (3-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and six steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 loss to the Jazz.

Daniels was a beast on the defensive end despite the loss, racking up a career-high six steals to go with one block. Unfortunately, he shot just 3-of-14 from the field, somewhat negating his defensive masterclass. Nonetheless, he remains a must-roster player across most formats, at least until CJ McCollum (chest) returns from his injury.