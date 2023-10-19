The Pelicans exercised the third-year team option on Daniels' contract Thursday.

Daniels had a somewhat limited workload during his rookie season last year, averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.7 minutes per game. However, he had some encouraging performances during Summer League play this year, and it's possible he carves out a larger role during his second professional season. Following Thursday's move, he'll be under contract with the Pelicans through the 2024-25 season.