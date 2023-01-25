Coach Willie Green noted that Daniels (ankle) will be "out for a little bit of time," Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

While Green's comments are vague, it seems safe to assume the rookie will be out for at least a week. The Pelicans will finally be getting Brandon Ingram (toe) back Wednesday, so Daniels' absence won't be felt dramatically. Daniels has shown upside this season, averaging 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 19.9 minutes.