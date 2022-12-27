Head coach Willie Green said Daniels (illness) practiced Tuesday and will be listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels and Trey Murphy both missed Monday's game against the Pacers, but they both practiced Tuesday and should return to action Wednesday. Before his absence, Daniels posted 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.2 minutes over his previous six appearances.