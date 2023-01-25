Daniels will not return to Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle injury, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Daniels returned to a reserve role for this game ater starting the previous six. The team is on the first night of a back-to-back set, so his status for Wednesday's tilt against the Timberwolves is certainly up in the air.
