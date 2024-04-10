Daniels (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against Portland.
Daniels will shed his questionable tag after battling some left knee soreness. There's no word of any restrictions heading into tipoff, so presumably, Daniels will see his usual allotment of minutes.
