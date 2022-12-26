Daniels (illness) is out for Monday's game versus the Pacers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Daniels has been downgraded from questionable to out Monday with a non-COVID illness. With Brandon Ingram (toe), Trey Murphy (illness) and Herbert Jones (COVID-19) also out, Devonte' Graham and Kira Lewis will likely see extended minutes. Daniels' next chance to play is Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota.