Daniels (illness) is out for Monday's game versus the Pacers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Daniels has been downgraded from questionable to out Monday with a non-COVID illness. With Brandon Ingram (toe), Trey Murphy (illness) and Herbert Jones (COVID-19) also out, Devonte' Graham and Kira Lewis will likely see extended minutes. Daniels' next chance to play is Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota.
