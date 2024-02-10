Daniels is out for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to left knee soreness.
Daniels will miss his first game of the season Saturday due to a knee injury. Jordan Hawkins is a candidate to receive increased playing time in his absence. Daniels' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Memphis.
