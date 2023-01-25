Daniels won't return to Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to an ankle injury, Erin Summers of ESPN reports.
The loss of Daniels will affect a Pelicans team that's already thin when it comes to depth, and his absence will open up minutes for names such as Trey Murphy or perhaps Garrett Temple. Daniels should be considered as questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
