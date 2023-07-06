Liddell had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Liddell inked a two-way contract with New Orleans in October of 2022 but missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL. However, he'll be full go for Summer League this year and has agreed to a three-year contract with the Pelicans that includes a team option for the final year.

