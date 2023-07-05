Liddell (knee) is full go for Summer League, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Liddell, a 2022 second-round pick, missed his entire rookie season while rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last summer, but he's back to participating in 5-on-5 drills and will play in as many games as possible over the next two weeks. In his final season at Ohio State, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks en route to First Team All-Big Ten honors.