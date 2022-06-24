Liddell was drafted by the Pelicans with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Ohio State product was a collegiate standout for three years after arriving in Columbus as a top-50 player in the 2019 high school class. As a junior last season, Liddell posted 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks en route to First Team All-Big Ten honors. As a second-rounder, Liddell won't be guaranteed a consistent role next season, but as an upperclassmen he projects to be more NBA-ready than the average prospect.