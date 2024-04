Liddell amassed one rebound in three minutes during Saturday's 106-85 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Liddell saw rare playing time in the loss, as the Pelicans were blown out on their home court. The fact that he was in the rotation tells you everything you need to know about where the Pelicans are at right now. They will look to salvage some pride when the two teams face off again in Game 4, also in New Orleans.