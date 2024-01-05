New Orleans recalled Liddell from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Thursday.
Liddell hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 8, totaling just four points, two rebounds and one block in eight minutes across three appearances for the Pelicans this season. Across 11 G League appearances, Liddell is averaging 14.1 points on 50.0 percent shooting.
