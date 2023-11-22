The Pelicans recalled Liddell from the G League's Birmingham Squadron and are listing him as available for Wednesday's contest versus the Kings.
Liddell had been with Birmingham for the club's most recent game Tuesday against the Texas Legends but didn't play. The 22-year-old forward is averaging just 1.3 points in 3.0 minutes across his three NBA appearances this season.
