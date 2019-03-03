Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Another double-digit dime effort
Payton tallied eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, and seven rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 victory over Denver.
Payton handed out double-digit assists for the second straight game, helping the Pelicans to consecutive victories. Scoring is never going to be a strong aspect to Payton's fantasy game but over the past five games, he is averaging 10.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds. He is not a must-roster player in 12-team leagues but certainly provides value if you are looking for assists and out-of-position rebounds.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Tallies 10 assists in Friday's win•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Team-high 11 rebounds in loss•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Season-high 14 assists Monday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Leads team in assists in win•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fares well in lineup return•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Starting, to play 20-25 minutes•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...