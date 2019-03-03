Payton tallied eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, and seven rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 victory over Denver.

Payton handed out double-digit assists for the second straight game, helping the Pelicans to consecutive victories. Scoring is never going to be a strong aspect to Payton's fantasy game but over the past five games, he is averaging 10.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds. He is not a must-roster player in 12-team leagues but certainly provides value if you are looking for assists and out-of-position rebounds.