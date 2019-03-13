Payton provided 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 15 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 loss to the Bucks.

Payton hauled in a career high rebounding total while producing his second straight triple-double (and third through 30 appearances this season). The Pelicans are likely to provide an update on the status of Jrue Holiday (abdomen) later in the week, so those considering Payton in daily leagues may want to keep tabs on his backcourt mate heading into the upcoming back-to-back set against the Trail Blazers (Friday) and Suns (Saturday). Still, the potential presence of Holiday probably shouldn't be viewed as a huge deterrent in Payton's quest to fill the box score, especially if the 25-year-old point guard continues to earn such heavy minutes.