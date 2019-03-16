Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Career-high 16 dimes, triple-double
Payton produced 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 assists, 12 rebounds, and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Payton handed out a career high assist total while supplying his third straight triple-double (and fourth through 31 appearances this season). Given that the Pelicans don't seem to be in any rush to bring Jrue Holiday (abdomen) back, Payton is likely to continue earning heavy minutes while owning a high usage rate, which is a promising recipe for plenty of counting stats heading into Saturday's matchup with a Suns team that acquired him last season but let him walk in free agency this past summer.
