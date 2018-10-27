Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Checks back in Saturday
Payton (undisclosed) checked back into Saturday's game after a trip to the locker room, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Payton may have experienced cramps, which bothered him during the Pelicans' previous game. He'll look to help fill in some offense lost by Anthony Davis' (elbow) absence Saturday.
