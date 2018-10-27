Payton contributed 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 31 minutes in Friday's 117-115 win over the Nets.

Payton's insertion into the Pelicans' starting lineup might just be the X-Factor that can bring them to the next level. He's had a brilliant quartet of games, including a triple-double to kick off the season. Hs only downside is that his DFS salary is rising swiftly across the industry, making him difficult to afford relative to his production. Owners who followed his preseason prowess and spent a draft pick are certainly happy about taking the risk. Payton will continue to lead the 4-0 Pelicans at home against the Jazz on Saturday.