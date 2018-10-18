Payton posted 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 win over the Rockets.

Payton turned in a triple-double in his regular season debut for the Pelicans, pushing the pace and playing aggressively on both ends. It's safe to say he has more offensive weapons at his disposal this season than he had during previous stints in Orlando and Phoenix, and while Payton's shot is still shaky at best, it's possible this showing is a sign of things to come for the fifth-year point guard.