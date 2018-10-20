Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Consecutive strong performances
Payton recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 149-129 victory over Sacramento.
After delivering a triple-double in his Pelicans debut Wednesday, Payton was a little more subdued in Friday's blowout victory. He appears to have slotted in well and certainly looks better than last season. A key to Payton's fantasy value appears to be when he doesn't try to do too much. With the talent around him, he is never going to be a primary focus on the offensive end, however, he should be able to facilitate the offense and provide steady defense on a nightly basis. Many owners were able to get him at the back end of their drafts and at this stage, it appears it will have been a pick well spent.
