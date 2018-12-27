The Pelicans are hopeful Payton (finger) can return next week, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. His first possible return date would be during Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

This is encouraging news for the Pelicans, who have been bitten by the injury bug and have slipped down the standings with a 15-20 record prior to Thursday's games. Once Payton is cleared to play, he'll presumably push Tim Frazier back to the bench, though it's possible coach Alvin Gentry will ease Payton back into action. Through the first four games of the season, prior to his injuries, Payton averaged 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 32.0 minutes.