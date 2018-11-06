Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Could return Saturday
Payton (ankle) is not expected to play Wednesday against Chicago but head coach Alvin Gentry said he could return for Saturday's game against the Suns, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Payton said Monday that he hopes to return within the next week, and it looks like that could happen Saturday. Payton has been sidelined for the last four games due to a sprained right ankle, and that number will almost certainly hit five by Wednesday. The Pelicans switched up their rotation the last time out in Payton's absence, with Wesley Johnson getting the start but Ian Clark seeing the bulk of the backcourt minutes off the bench.
