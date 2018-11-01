Payton (ankle) could return to action as early as Thursday against the Trailblazers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Payton will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday as he deals with a sprained right ankle. The possible return is a positive sign, as he seems to be trending in the right direction. Payton should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest, and if he isn't able to go, Saturday against the Spurs would be the next opportunity to play.