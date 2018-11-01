Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Could return Thursday
Payton (ankle) could return to action as early as Thursday against the Trailblazers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Payton will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday as he deals with a sprained right ankle. The possible return is a positive sign, as he seems to be trending in the right direction. Payton should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest, and if he isn't able to go, Saturday against the Spurs would be the next opportunity to play.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Sprains right ankle, won't return•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Checks back in Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Heads to locker room Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Collects team-high six assists in narrow win•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...