Coach Alvin Gentry said Payton (ankle) will test out his ankle prior to Tuesday's game against the Magic, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Payton hasn't played all month (seven games) due to a sprained right ankle, but it sounds like he could return before the All-Star break if his ankle checks out OK during Tuesday's pregame warmups. Look for Payton's availability to clear up closer to game-time. If he's once again unable to play, Frank Jackson and Tim Frazier would continue to benefit from increased run.