Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Could return Tuesday
Coach Alvin Gentry said Payton (ankle) will test out his ankle prior to Tuesday's game against the Magic, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Payton hasn't played all month (seven games) due to a sprained right ankle, but it sounds like he could return before the All-Star break if his ankle checks out OK during Tuesday's pregame warmups. Look for Payton's availability to clear up closer to game-time. If he's once again unable to play, Frank Jackson and Tim Frazier would continue to benefit from increased run.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...