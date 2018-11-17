Payton is considered day-to-day after fracturing his left pinkie finger during Friday's game against the Knicks, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

This is relatively good news for the Pelicans, who may not be without their starting point guard for long. The day-to-day designation implies Payton hasn't been ruled out for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Nuggets, though it seems rather unlikely that he'll be available. That would result in more Jrue Holiday at point guard, while Ian Clark and Wesley Johnson could pick up more minutes on the wing.