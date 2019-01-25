Payton compiled 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Payton provided his first double-double since recording a triple-double during the season opener. He also finished with a season high block total and matched his season high in assists, which he set during last Wednesday's loss to the Warriors. Payton has seen less than 30 minutes in nine of 12 games since returning to the lineup following his two-month injury absence, and his contributions have been inconsistent, as he broke a four-game slump of single-digit scoring in this one.