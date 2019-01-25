Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Double-double in Thursday's loss
Payton compiled 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.
Payton provided his first double-double since recording a triple-double during the season opener. He also finished with a season high block total and matched his season high in assists, which he set during last Wednesday's loss to the Warriors. Payton has seen less than 30 minutes in nine of 12 games since returning to the lineup following his two-month injury absence, and his contributions have been inconsistent, as he broke a four-game slump of single-digit scoring in this one.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Season-high 12 dimes in loss•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Solid complementary line in victory•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Goes 34 minutes in loss to Nets•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Hands out six assists in return•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Set to return Monday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Game-time call Monday•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...