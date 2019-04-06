Payton contributed 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 43 minutes in the Pelicans' 133-126 overtime loss to the Suns on Friday.

It was a typically full stat line for the veteran, who continues to deliver strong production as the season winds down. Friday's performance was also a welcome resurgence for Payton, who'd turned in a 1-for-8 clunker from the field against the Hornets on Wednesday. Unless coach Alvin Gentry opts to go a different direction in the last two games, Payton should log a solid amount of minutes in that pair of remaining contests.