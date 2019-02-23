Payton (ankle) posted 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 126-111 loss to the Pacers.

Making his return to the lineup after a nine-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Payton reclaimed in spot in the starting five, resulting in Jrue Holiday shifting over to shooting guard. Payton turned in a quality outing in his return to action and actually surpassed the 20-to-25-minute limit the Pelicans had planned to institute for him in his return to the lineup. The Pelicans don't list Payton on their injury report for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday versus the Lakers, but there's a decent possibility his playing time could be limited.