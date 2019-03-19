Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fifth straight triple-double in win
Payton accumulated 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-125 overtime win against the Mavericks.
Payton amassed his fifth straight triple-double and sixth of the season, breaking his previous career high (five in 2016-17). With the Pelicans playing it safe with Jrue Holiday (abdomen), Payton continues to operate as the team's top distributor, plus he has been providing strong scoring and rebounding numbers as well. Payton is likely to stay aggressive during Wednesday's matchup against the organization that drafted him (Orlando).
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fourth consecutive triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Career-high 16 dimes, triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Another triple-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Triple-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Another double-digit dime effort•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Tallies 10 assists in Friday's win•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.