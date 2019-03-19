Payton accumulated 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-125 overtime win against the Mavericks.

Payton amassed his fifth straight triple-double and sixth of the season, breaking his previous career high (five in 2016-17). With the Pelicans playing it safe with Jrue Holiday (abdomen), Payton continues to operate as the team's top distributor, plus he has been providing strong scoring and rebounding numbers as well. Payton is likely to stay aggressive during Wednesday's matchup against the organization that drafted him (Orlando).