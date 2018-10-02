Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Fills stat sheet in preseason loss
Payton totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes in the Pelicans' 116-102 preseason loss to the Hawks on Monday.
Payton was notably more efficient than during his Sunday debut, when he's shot 20.0 percent from the field on his way to a four-point tally over 25 minutes. The fifth-year pro was involved across the stat sheet Monday while logging some solid floor time with the rest of what's expected to be New Orleans' first unit. The 2014 first-round pick could be in for a fantasy-friendly season, considering he'll share the court with talents such as Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle.
