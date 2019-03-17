Payton finished with 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 assists, 13 rebounds and a steal over 37 minutes in the Pelicans' loss to the Suns on Saturday.

Payton produced his fourth consecutive triple-double, handing out a career-high 16 assists for the second straight game. In those four games, he's averaged 14.8 points, 13.3 assists and 12.5 rebounds. Payton should continue to put up solid numbers with Jrue Holiday (abdominal) out for at least a few more games.