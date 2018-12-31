Payton (finger) will be a game-time decision Monday against Minnesota, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per reports, Payton said his possible return Monday depends primarily on how well pre-game warmups go. The former first-round pick hasn't played since Nov. 16 with a broken left finger. If Payton can't play Monday, both Jrue Holiday and Tim Frazier will once again likely handle the majority of minutes at the point-guard position.