Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Goes 34 minutes in loss to Nets
Payton scored 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with seven assists and two rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn.
In his second game back from a long injury layoff, Payton showed no signs of rust and didn't face a minutes restriction, which is an encouraging sign after he was limited to 24 minutes in his return Monday against Minnesota.
