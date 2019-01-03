Payton scored 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with seven assists and two rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn.

In his second game back from a long injury layoff, Payton showed no signs of rust and didn't face a minutes restriction, which is an encouraging sign after he was limited to 24 minutes in his return Monday against Minnesota.

