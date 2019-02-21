Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Good to go Friday
Payton (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Pacers.
Payton missed the Pelicans' last nine games before the All-Star break due to a sprained right ankle, but it looks like the extended time off was just what the point guard needed to fully recover. Expect Payton to be back in the starting lineup Friday alongside Jrue Holiday.
