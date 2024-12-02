Payton produced six points (3-6 FG), one rebound, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 118-85 loss to the Knicks.
Despite a limited workload, Payton made the most of his minutes and showcased his impressive playmaking ability. That workload makes him tough to trust in fantasy formats, however, and minutes won't be easy to come by when Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum are both healthy.
