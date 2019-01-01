Payton provided nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, one rebound, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 123-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Payton returned to action following a 22-game absence with a broken finger and immediately reclaimed his starting gig. While Payton struggled with turnovers (four) and his shot, some rust should be expected as he gets back into the flow of things. Payton was averaging 32.0 minutes through the first four games of 2018-19 (all Pelicans wins) before suffering the injury in the fifth contest of the season, and it's safe to say the team will lean heavily on him going forward as they try to make up ground in the playoff race.